ONE expects to post a sharp deterioration in financial performance over the next six months

In the July-September period of this year, the containerized shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) reported record quarterly revenue of 9.37 billion, an increase of 24.0% percent in the third quarter of 2021. The values of gross operating margin and operating profit marked increases of 27.8% percent and 28.7% percent respectively, having amounted to 5.84 billion and 5.53 billion. Net profit reached a record share of 5.52 billion (+ 31.5%).
ONE, which was born in mid-2017 from the merger of the containerized shipping activities of the Japanese Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" Line), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), disclosed that in the third quarter of this year, the its fleet carried volumes of loads of nearly 2.9 million container teu, with a decrease-the fourth consecutive quarterly-of -8.9% percent over the same period in 2021.
ONE expects that in the second semester of fiscal year 2022, which will end on March 31, the company's financial performance will accumulate considerable deterioration. Today, in fact, the Japanese firm believes it will archive the entire fiscal year 2022 with revenue of 29.92 billion, down -0.6% percent on the previous fiscal year, with EBITDA of 16.46 billion (-9.9% percent), with an EBIT of 15.22 billion (-11.5%) and with a net profit of 15.27 billion (-8.9%). This means that currently ONE expects to close the second half of fiscal year 2022 with revenues of 11.53 billion, with a -31.2% percent decline on the corresponding period of fiscal year 2021, with an EBITDA of 4.76 billion (-55.9%), an EBIT of 4.13 billion (-59.7%) and a net profit of 4.25 billion (-57.5%).