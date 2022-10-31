testata inforMARE
MEETINGS
Interport of Nola, conference on ZES and logistics
It will be held on November 3
Nola
October 31, 2022
Next Thursday, at the Congresses Centre of the Interport of Nola, a conference will be held entitled " Logistics and ZES in Campania, the new green TEMI Spa-GLS Napoli project. The cutting edge of industrial investment in the Special Economic Zone within the Nola Interport. " In addition to the presentation of the company's development project TEMI Spa, licenataria for Naples and the province of the express courier GLS, the meeting provides for a round table on issues related to logistics, Special Economic Zone and the investment in real estate ventures. Participation in the event takes place through registration through this link . DT&gt;

Programme

10.00 GUEST REGISTRATION
10.30 INSTITUTIONAL SALUTES

Ferdinando Grimaldi, President CIS Sp.A.

Carlo Buonauro, Mayor of the Municipality of Nola
10.40 PRESENTATION OF THE PROJECT

Francesco Tavassi, President TEMI SpA
11.00 ROUND TABLE

ZES and logistics : what possibilities for the Campania Region

Andrea Annunziata, ADSP President of the Central Tirreno Sea

Luca Bianchi, Director General Svimez

Claudio Ricci, CEO Interporto Campano S.p.A.

Giosy Romano, Commissioner Straordinary ZES Campania

Alessandra Storlazzi, Prof. Ordinary Green Strategies and Logistics UNISOB
11.40 CONCLUSIONS

Vincenzo De Luca, President Region Campania

Modera Nando Santonastaso, Journalist "The Morning"
