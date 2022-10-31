Interport of Nola, conference on ZES and logistics

Next Thursday, at the Congresses Centre of the Interport of Nola, a conference will be held entitled " Logistics and ZES in Campania, the new green TEMI Spa-GLS Napoli project. The cutting edge of industrial investment in the Special Economic Zone within the Nola Interport. " In addition to the presentation of the company's development project TEMI Spa, licenataria for Naples and the province of the express courier GLS, the meeting provides for a round table on issues related to logistics, Special Economic Zone and the investment in real estate ventures. Participation in the event takes place through registration through this link
.
DT>
Programme
|10.00
|GUEST REGISTRATION
|10.30
|INSTITUTIONAL SALUTES
|
|Ferdinando Grimaldi, President CIS Sp.A.
|
|Carlo Buonauro, Mayor of the Municipality of Nola
|10.40
|PRESENTATION OF THE PROJECT
|
|Francesco Tavassi, President TEMI SpA
|11.00
|ROUND TABLE
|
|ZES and logistics : what possibilities for the Campania Region
|
|Andrea Annunziata, ADSP President of the Central Tirreno Sea
|
|Luca Bianchi, Director General Svimez
|
|Claudio Ricci, CEO Interporto Campano S.p.A.
|
|Giosy Romano, Commissioner Straordinary ZES Campania
|
|Alessandra Storlazzi, Prof. Ordinary Green Strategies and Logistics UNISOB
|11.40
|CONCLUSIONS
|
|Vincenzo De Luca, President Region Campania
|
|Modera Nando Santonastaso, Journalist "The Morning"