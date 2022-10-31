Completed the summit of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility
Deputy ministers are Galeazzo Bignami and Edoardo Rixi ; Undersecretary Tullio Ferrante
Roma
October 31, 2022
Today the new government led by Giorgia Meloni has approved the list of 31 undersecretaries, eight of whom at the next Cabinet of Ministers will receive the delegation of deputy minister.
Relatively to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, which is led by Matteo Salvini, the two undersecretaries to whom the delegation of deputy minister will be attributed are Galeazzo Bignami (Brothers of Italy) and Edoardo Rixi (Lega), while undersecretary has been appointed Tullio Ferrante (Forza Italia).
