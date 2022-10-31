Port of Livorno, yes to the adjustment of the Agency's fees for Labor in Porto

Today the Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the North Tyrrhenian Sea, among the approved deliberations, gave the green light for the updating of the Labor Agency's fees in Porto (ALP), the company of which they are partners 12 among the largest operators in the port of Livorno and that it is authorised for the provision of temporary work for the execution of the operations and port services. In particular, a linear increase of + ' 8.5% on ordinary pricing and related discounted rate (linked to the monthly development of a number of shifts) has been envisioned.
The AdSP specified that the tariff update made it necessary because of the changed market conditions and the effect these had on the economic-financial balance of art. 17 of the port of Livorno. The aim is to enable the art.17 of the Port of Livorno to ease the burden of inflation and adequately cover the costs of work and organizational costs.