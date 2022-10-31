Baleària ordered the construction of a fast ferry at the Arman shipyard

The Spanish shipping company Baleària has ordered at the Armon shipyard in Gijón the construction of a twin fast ferry of the Eleanor Roosevelt
, taken in delivery last year, of which it will be an improved version optimizing its speed and hold capacity, as well as adding a bridge for passengers and expanding areas Public. The second unit, which will be baptized with the name of biochemist Margarita Salas. will give equipped with four dual Wärtsilä engines powered by natural gas 9,600 kW which will allow it to reach a speed of 35 knot service.
Like her twin Eleanor Roosevelt, the Margarita Salas It will be 123 meters long, 28 meters wide and will have a capacity for 1,200 passengers and 400 vehicles. The ship will enter in service in 2024.