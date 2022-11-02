In the third trimester the maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait is dropped of -8.9%
Partial restoration of transits in the "grain corridor"
Ankara
November 2, 2022
After the decrease of -15,0% of the maritime traffic through the Bosphorus Strait recorded in the second quarter of this year in cause of the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war, which is Started on February 24 with the invasion of Ukrainian territory from part of Moscow's troops, in the following third trimester the reduction in the flow of ships was less pronounced being transited 8.802 ships, with a contraction of the -8,9% compared to the third quarter of 2021.
Among the main types of ships transited through the Strait in third quarter of 2022, ships for general cargo have been 3,927 (-6.0%), bulk carriers 1,711 (-27.6%), tankers 1,415 (+11.6%), chemical tankers 697 (+16.0%) and container ships 547 (-13,7%).
In the first nine months of 2022 the transits of ships in the Strait have been 25.837, with a bending of the -10,1% on the period January-September last year. Vessels for general cargo, with 11,432 units transited, recorded a decrease in -10,4%. Bulk carriers also fell with 5,071 units (-19.8%), while tankers, with 4,038 transits, scored an increase of +3.8%. Chemical tankers also increased with 2,049 ships (+12.0%), while the portacontenitori are diminished of -14.6% to 1,749 units.
Meanwhile, despite Russia's withdrawal in the last days From the agreement on the "grain corridor", the initiative agreed by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations for allow the export of food products from Ukraine Despite the ongoing conflict, loading of cargo continues and departures from the ports of Greater Odessa of Odessa, Chernomork and Yuzhne. Yesterday the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine made I note that in the last few days 17 ships have passed through both Directorates in the humanitarian corridor, two of which are directed to ports Ukrainians to embark goods. The dicastery specified that yesterday three ships loaded with a total of 85 thousand tons of products They sailed from the ports of Chernomork and Yuzhne to Africa and Europe, including the bulk carrier Bomustafa O, with a cargo of 22,800 tons of wheat, bound for Libya, and the Nimet Torlak bulk carrier, with a load of 12,600 tons of food products, directed to Morocco. The two ships arriving in Ukraine are tank units that will load products oil to Jordan and Romania.
The Ukrainian Ministry specified that in the three months of implementation of the "Black Sea Grain Initiative" are 422 ships exported agricultural products from Ukraine, totalling almost ten million tonnes, a Volume - the dicastery underlined - that could be +30-40% higher if the Russian Federation does not block the conducting Bosphorus inspections.
On Sunday the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), the centre of coordination for the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative established on 27 July and formed by representatives of Ukraine, the Russian Federation, Turkey and the UN, had announced that the At the time there were 97 ships with cargo on board and 15 ships entering in the Black Sea that were waiting in the waters near Istanbul to be inspected. To these were added others 89 vessels which had applied to operate under of the agreement. The JCC had specified that Sunday in the "corridor of wheat" no ship had passed.
