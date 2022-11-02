Further attenuation of the growth trend of the quarterly revenues of Triton and Textainer

For about three years, the quarterly financial statements of the intermodal container charterers Triton and Textainer look like one is a photocopy of the other. So it is also for the account economic of the third quarter of this year, a period in which the Revenue growth trend of the two companies marked further attenuation. In the July-September quarter of 2022 the Ttriton's revenues totaled $424.7 million, with an increase of +6.1% on the same period last year. The profit operating has been pairs to 263,1 million dollars (+7.6%) and the profit clearly to 189,8 million dollars (+40.9%).
In the third quarter of this year, Textainer's revenues are attested to 205,1 million dollars (+4.8%). Operating profit and profit clearly they have recorded increments respective of +8.1% and of +19.1% rising to 123,3 million and 81,4 million dollars.
As of 30 September, the size of the container fleet of the Triton was pairs to almost 7,3 million teu and that of the fleet of the Textainer to almost 4,5 million teu, with increases of the +2.3% and +5.0% compared to 30 September 2021. In only the third quarter of 2022 the consistency of the fleets of both companies decreased compared to the previous quarter Reducing respectively by 50 thousand and 29 thousand teu.