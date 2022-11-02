testata inforMARE
02 November 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
22:26 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
Maersk reports another record quarter, perhaps the latest in a long series
The volumes of cargo carried by the fleet continue to decrease
Copenhagen
November 2, 2022
From the first trimester last year the shipowning group Danish A.P. Møller-Mærsk continues to raise, quarter after quarter, the value of the historical record of its quarterly revenues and so it happened also in the third quarter of this year, period ended with a turnover never reached before and equal to 22.77 billion dollars, with a strong increase of +37.1% on the third trimester of 2021. The Succession of new records is generated from the record values of the turnover of the containerized maritime transport segment, which constitutes the primary activity of the Group, a sector that in the third trimester of 2022, with 18,02 billion dollars (+37.6%) of of which 16.01 billion produced directly from maritime shipments (+38.3%), again recorded an all-time peak in revenues.

In the July-September quarter of this year the group totaled an EBITDA of 10,86 billion dollars (+56.4%) and a Operating profit of 9.48 billion (+61.8%), both record values which benefited from record injections of €9.92 billion (+58.8%) and 8.73 billion (+63.6%) from the shipping segment containerized. The Maersk Group closed the third quarter of 2022 with a profit clearly record of 8,91 billion dollars (+63.2%).

In the third quarter of this year, however, cargo volumes containerized transported by the group's fleet have decreased, as has been the case since the third quarter of last year, having been equal to 3.02 million 40-foot containers (FEU), down by -7.6% on the July-September period of 2021. The Average freight per container transported was 5,046 dollars/feu (+41.7%). The costs per container transported are increased by +15.8% being piled to 2.474 dollars/feu. If the Average fuel cost was up by +77.6% having been of 895 dollars/ton, the consumption of bunkers is diminished of -4,8% having totaled 2,68 million tons of fuel used by the fleet.

With regard to the ongoing trend of growth in the value of sea freight, although reduced compared to previous months, the CEO of the Danish group, Søren Skou, has stated that "it is clear that freight rates have reached the peak and during the quarter began to normalize to followed by both declining demand and easing supply chain congestion. As anticipated by beginning of the year - Skou specified - in the coming months the revenues of the Ocean division will decrease." "With the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis in Europe, high inflation and A looming global recession - he added - there are many Dark clouds on the horizon. This weighs on purchasing power of consumers and this in turn has an impact on demand global transport and logistics'.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Maersk archivia un altro trimestre record, forse l'ultimo di una lunga serie
Copenhagen
I volumi di carichi trasportati dalla flotta continuano a diminuire
CROCIERE
Carnival ha preso in consegna la nuova Carnival Celebration
Turku
Lunga 345 metri, ha una capacità di 6.600 passeggeri
Oggi nel cantiere navale finlandese Meyer Turku il gruppo statunitense Carnival Corporation ha preso in consegna la nuova Carnival Celebration, nave ...
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Concluso l'accordo che consentirà a Poseidon Acquisition di comprare Atlas (Seaspan Corporation)
Londra
Transazione del valore di 10,9 miliardi di dollari. Tra gli acquirenti, la giapponese ONE
INDUSTRIA
Ulteriore attenuazione del trend di crescita dei ricavi trimestrali di Triton e Textainer
Hamilton
Nel periodo luglio-settembre l'aumento è stato del +6,1% e del +4,8%
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Baleària ha ordinato la costruzione di un traghetto veloce al cantiere navale Armon
Dénia
Avrà una capacità di 1.200 passeggeri e 400 veicoli
PORTI
Porto di Livorno, sì all'adeguamento delle tariffe dell'Agenzia per il Lavoro in Porto
Livorno
È stato prospettato un aumento lineare del +'8,5% sulla tariffazione ordinaria e sulla relativa tariffa scontata
ISTITUZIONI
Completato il vertice del Ministero delle Infrastrutture e della Mobilità Sostenibili
Roma
Vice ministri sono Galeazzo Bignami ed Edoardo Rixi; sottosegretario Tullio Ferrante
INDUSTRIA
L'IBIA sollecita la diffusione dei misuratori di portata massica nei porti di bunkeraggio
Londra
Gli oneri aggiuntivi - sottolinea l'associazione - sono compensati da una risparmi di tempo e di costi
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
ONE prevede di registrare un netto peggioramento delle performance finanziarie nei prossimi sei mesi
Singapore
Il terzo trimestre di quest'anno è stato archiviato con valori record dei ricavi e dell'utile netto
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
MSC si insedia nella piattaforma logistica di Saragozza
Saragozza
Acquisite due aree per un totale di oltre sei ettari
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Positivo il terzo trimestre di Wallenius Wilhelmsen
Lysaker
I ricavi sono cresciuti del +37,0%
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico marittimo nello Stretto del Bosforo è calato del -8,9%
Ankara
Parziale ripristino dei transiti nel “corridoio del grano”
MEETINGS
Interporto di Nola, convegno su ZES e logistica
Nola
Si terrà il 3 novembre
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTI
In forte attenuazione il trend di crescita del traffico delle merci nei porti dell'UE a 27
Kirchberg
Nei primi tre mesi del 2022 sono state movimentate 833,3 milioni di tonnellate di carichi (+1,2%)
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Interporto di Nola, convegno su ZES e logistica
Nola
Si terrà il 3 novembre
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Russian reduction on shipping 'manageable'
(Cyprus Mail)
Los portuarios españoles y el incendio en Alemania con la naviera china Cosco
(El Confidencial)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile