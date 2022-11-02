Wallenius Wilhelmsen's third quarter was positive

Wallenius Wilhelmsen, a company specialized in transport maritime and in the logistics of cars and rolling stock, has archived the third quarter of this year with revenues of 1.36 billion dollars, with an increase of +37.0% on the same period of 2021. EBITDA amounted to 440 million dollars (+97.3%), operating profit at 305 million (+182.4%) and the profit clearly to 246 million dollars (+278.5%).
Revenues generated by transport activities alone Maritime have been pairs to 1,08 billion dollars (+37.1%). The contributions of this business branch to EBITDA and EBIT have totalled respectively 385 million (+97.4%) and 286 million dollars (+150.9%). The contribution to net income was 238 million (+176.7%).
Total volumes of rolling stock transported by the fleet of the company in the third quarter of 2022 grew by +11,3%.