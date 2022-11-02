Carnival has taken delivery of the new Carnival Celebration

Today in the Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku the group US Carnival Corporation has taken delivery of the new Carnival Celebration
, "Excel" class cruise ship and twin of the Mardi Gras
entered service last year year. The Carnival Celebration
is the twenty-fourth ship of the company Carnival Cruise Line. Left the construction site, New ship will make a transatlantic cruise of 14 days from Southampton to arrive on November 20 in Miami.
The Carnival Celebration, of 185 thousand tons of tonnage gross, it is 345 meters long and has a capacity of 6,600 meters passengers.