DHL buys 60 million litres of sustainable marine fuel

The DHL logistics company of the Deutsche Post DHL Group has Announced the purchase of 60 million liters of marine fuel sustainable with the aim of reducing emissions from shipments Maritime. The acquisition took place in the context of of the GoodShipping initiative, in which DHL has participated since the end of the 2017, which aims to decarbonise supply chains companies by replacing fossil fuels with fuel sustainable in the context of carbon insetting projects.
DHL has highlighted that these 60 million liters will allow to reduce CO2 emissions from sea shipments by a total equal to 180,000 tons (TtW) until 2024 and has stressed that the volume of sustainable marine fuel purchased is equivalent to the amount of fossil fuel used to power ten container ships in their journey from Asia to Europe.
The acquisition of sustainable fuel also took place as part of DHL's GoGreen Plus service with which the company offers its customers solutions to minimize emissions related to their logistics activities. In particular, the service, using internationally agreed standards, offers the calculation of how much volume of fossil fuel would be used for shipments from the owner of the cargo without recourse to no insetting service, i.e. without adopting practices sustainable within its supply chain, calculating So what volume of biofuel is truly sustainable necessary to avoid using fossil fuel.