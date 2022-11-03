Finnlines reports more than satisfactory quarterly financial results

In the third quarter of this year the shipping company Finnish Finnlines of the Italian shipowning group Grimaldi has recorded excellent financial performance against an activity operating much less satisfactory in view of the reduction the volumes of rolling stock carried by the fleet. The company, In fact, it archived the period July-September 2022 with economic results significantly higher than those of both of last year and those totaled before the crisis Covid-19 health that has had a decisive impact on activities of companies which, like Finnlines, employ ships carrying both passengers and vehicles.
In the third quarter of this year, Finnlines' revenues were amounted to 201.5 million euro, a record for this period of the year and an increase of +29.9% on same period of 2021, a growth of +59.1% on the third trimester of 2020 when the effects of the pandemic were most acute and a rise of +29.8% on the third trimester of 2019 when still The health emergency was not ongoing. Almost similar increases in operating costs in the period July-September of 2022 amounted to EUR 155.1 million (respectively +27.5%, +50.7% and +30.6%). EBITDA was of 71.5 million euros (+42.4%, +75.2% and +34.1%), operating profit of 49.5 million euros (+45.6%, +102.4% and +32.9%) and net profit of 48.8 million euro (+49.3%, +117.2% and +39.0%), three values that They represent new absolute records for the company.
In the third quarter of this year if the 228 thousand passengers transported by Finnlines ships represented increases in +8% and +40% on the same periods of 2021 and 2020 and a decrease of -3% on the third trimester of 2019, decreasing are results in the volumes of rolling stock and other goods loaded by the fleet having been transported 179 thousand cargo units between trucks, semi-trailers and other vehicles (-7%, 0% and -3%), 26 thousand cars not following the passengers (- 24%, -38% and -33%) and 342 thousand tons of non-unitized loads (-5%, +18% and +26%).
In the first nine months of 2022 the revenues of the Finnish company amounted to € 558.4 million, up respectively +31.1%, +53.8% and +23.9% on the corresponding periods of 2021, 2020 and 2019. EBITDA reached 169.2 million (+39.5%, +57.8% and +23.6%), EBIT of EUR 106.2 million (+46.5%, +81.0% and +20.8%) and net profit of 105.2 million euros (+52.5%, +94.1% and +28.5%). In the period the company's ships transported 514 thousand passengers (+17%, +32% and -6%), 571 thousand cargo units (-2%, +7% and 0%), 99 thousand cars (-20%, -3% and -22%) and 1.08 million tonne of other goods (+4%, +34% and +27%).