Royal Caribbean returns to positive quarterly operating and operating results

After ten quarters of red, or rather deep red, on the last Quarterly income statement of the US cruise group Royal Caribbean Cruises have returned to appear values of the Global operating result and operating result positive. In the third quarter of this year, the group's revenues were amounted to 2.99 billion dollars, which represents a increase of +555.0% on the same period of 2021, an increase of over three billion compared to the third quarter of 2020 when the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic had passed the item of revenues in negative territory, and a decrease of -6.1% - very slight in view of the aftermath that is still today Leaving the global health crisis - on the third quarter of 2019 when the emergency of the pandemic had not yet begun.
Operating profit was $298.4 million, versus negative operating results for -1.00 billion and -996.1 million dollars in the third quarters of 2021 and 2020 and with a decrease of -66.5% on the operating result of 890.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Royal Caribbean has closed the third quarter of 2022 with a low net profit compared to pre-pandemic standards which was equal to $33.0 million, far from losses of -1.42 billion and -1.34 billion recorded in the third quarters of 2021 and 2020 and with a decrease of -96.3% compared to profit net of € 890.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.
If the operating result is still far from the levels before the health crisis, instead the number of passengers hosted in the third quarter of this year on the ships of the fleet of the group was higher than pre-pandemic: in the period July-September 2022 the passengers embarked were 1.71 million, a much higher number than the 252 thousand and just over a thousand passengers on board the ships in the same periods of 2021 and 2020 and which is +6.7% higher than that of the third quarter of 2019. Cruise days for Passenger, on the other hand, were still below the levels pre-pandemic having been 11.14 million compared to 11.86 million in the period July-September 2019.
Relative to the volume of bookings recorded by the group American in the third quarter of this year, Royal Caribbean made I note that it was significantly higher than to the same period of 2019.