Confitarma, well the release of PNRR funds in support of the ITS Academy

Salvatore d'Amico, president of the Technical Group "Education" and human capital" of the Italian Confederation of Shipowners (Confitarma), expressed appreciation for the release of the funds of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan in support of ITS Academy, schools that provide post-diploma training courses highly specialized. "The fact that one of the very first acts of Giuseppe Valditara, Minister of Education and Merit, was to resume dialogue immediately with the other competent administrations in order to unlock the first 500 million euros of resources allocated by the PNRR to the ITS Academies - has detected d'Amico - represents a very encouraging sign and much appreciated. It is important that resources are disbursed as quickly as possible so that ITS can expand its training offer which, as the numbers show, represents a gateway for young people to the world of work extraordinarily effective."
"It is important to remember - continued d'Amico - and the ITS of the Sea (Fondazione Accademia Italiana della Marina Mercantile di Genova, Accademia Mediterranea della Logistica e della Marina Mercantile of Catania, ITS for sustainable mobility "G. Caboto" Foundation of Gaeta, Accademia Foundation Nautica dell'Adriatico di Trieste) represent an excellence Training. The guys who come out of the ITS of the Sea, in fact, find Practically always stable employment in the context of of the shipowning industry. The significant economic resources allocated to the PNRR are, therefore, a very important opportunities also for the ITS of the Sea: enhancing and invest in existing ITS, whose activity training is now consolidated, it means allowing a More and more young people can access it to build their working career'.
"To be appreciated - concluded the representative of Confitarma - also the particular attention that is intended reserve for our precious South that historically has represented, and still represents, the most important pool of seafarers in Italy. It is fundamental, in fact, that immediately after the establishment of a Ministry for Measures are taken to relaunch a strategic sector for our country, such as the maritime sector, also through the enhancement of large development potential of the Mezzogiorno'.