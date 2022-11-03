testata inforMARE
04 November 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
02:03 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
Maersk signs an agreement with the Spanish government for the production and supply of green marine fuel
In Spain, production could reach two million tonnes per year
Madrid
November 3, 2022
Today, on the occasion of a meeting at Moncla between the president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the administrator delegate of the Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk, Søren Skou, the development of production of green fuels for transport in Spain maritime. To this end, the shipowning group has signed a protocol of collaboration with the Ministry for Transition ecological and the demographic challenge, the Ministry of Transport, mobility and the urban agenda and that of Industry, trade and tourism.

With the agreement, which is the result of months of confrontation between the Danish government and company, Maersk identified Spain as one of the most interesting sites for the production of green fuels thanks to its accessibility and availability of renewable energy and biogenic CO2 sources, its connectivity with the main sea routes, its stable investment environment and alignment with Green transition outlined by the government.

The agreement provides for the coverage of the entire value chain, from renewable energy production to ship bunkering. Maersk has expressed its intention to create an ecosystem focused on green hydrogen together with universities, local companies and other partners and the Danish group identified Andalusia and Galicia as sites to host two plants for the production of green fuels. Especially Maersk's goal is to produce six million tons annual green methanol to meet reduction targets of emissions from its fleet by 2030, starting with 19 ships that will start working with green methanol in the period 2023-2025 and that will need about 750 thousand tons of this fuel. To achieve zero emissions by 2040 the Quantity of sustainable fuel will have to be major.

In the case of Spain, it is expected that production could reach two million tons per year, with a project proposing an investment, together with national private partners and international, of about ten billion euros, with the potential creation of 85,000 direct and indirect jobs.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Maersk stringe un accordo con il governo spagnolo per la produzione e fornitura di combustibile marittimo verde
Madrid
In Spagna la produzione potrebbe raggiungere i due milioni di tonnellate all'anno
Oggi, in occasione di un incontro alla Moncla tra il presidente del governo spagnolo, Pedro Sánchez, e l'amministratore delegato del gruppo armatoriale danese A.P. Møller-Mærsk, Søren Skou, è stato concordato lo sviluppo di piani di produzione in Spagna di combustibili verdi per il trasporto marittimo. A questo ...
CROCIERE
Royal Caribbean torna a registrare risultati operativo e d'esercizio trimestrali di segno positivo
Miami
Nel periodo luglio-settembre di quest'anno è salito sulle navi del gruppo un numero di passeggeri superiore rispetto a quello dello stesso trimestre pre-pandemia del 2019
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
MSC annuncia quali potrebbero essere i rincari dei noli con l'inclusione dello shipping nell'EU ETS
Ginevra
Sessantanove dollari in più per il trasporto di un container teu per carichi secchi dall'Estremo Oriente al Mediterraneo/Europa nordoccidentale e 208 euro in più per i container frigo da 40'
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
AD Ports acquisirà l'80% della compagnia di navigazione Global Feeder Shipping
Abu Dhabi
Transazione del valore di 800 milioni di dollari
LOGISTICA
DHL compra 60 milioni di litri di combustibile navale sostenibile
Amsterdam
Lo scopo è la decarbonizzazione delle spedizioni marittime
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Maersk archivia un altro trimestre record, forse l'ultimo di una lunga serie
Copenhagen
I volumi di carichi trasportati dalla flotta continuano a diminuire
CROCIERE
Carnival ha preso in consegna la nuova Carnival Celebration
Turku
Lunga 345 metri, ha una capacità di 6.600 passeggeri
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Concluso l'accordo che consentirà a Poseidon Acquisition di comprare Atlas (Seaspan Corporation)
Londra
Transazione del valore di 10,9 miliardi di dollari. Tra gli acquirenti, la giapponese ONE
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
Nuovo collegamento intermodale diretto Bari-Genova
Bari
Il servizio ferroviario sarà realizzato dal gruppo GTS
FORMAZIONE
Confitarma, bene lo sblocco dei fondi del PNRR a sostegno degli ITS Academy
Roma
d'Amico: gli ITS del Mare rappresentano un'eccellenza formativa
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Finnlines registra risultati finanziari trimestrali più che soddisfacenti
Helsinki
In calo, invece, i volumi di rotabili trasportati dalla flotta nel periodo luglio-settembre
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Un pool di banche finanzia Fratelli Cosulich per la costruzione di una nave gasiera
Roma
SACE, Crédit Agricole Italia, Banco BPM, UniCredit e CDP hanno erogato 29,5 milioni di euro
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Positivo il terzo trimestre di Wallenius Wilhelmsen
Lysaker
I ricavi sono cresciuti del +37,0%
Wallenius Wilhelmsen, compagnia specializzata nel trasporto marittimo ...
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTI
In forte attenuazione il trend di crescita del traffico delle merci nei porti dell'UE a 27
Kirchberg
Nei primi tre mesi del 2022 sono state movimentate 833,3 milioni di tonnellate di carichi (+1,2%)
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Interporto di Nola, convegno su ZES e logistica
Nola
Si terrà il 3 novembre
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Russian reduction on shipping 'manageable'
(Cyprus Mail)
Los portuarios españoles y el incendio en Alemania con la naviera china Cosco
(El Confidencial)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile