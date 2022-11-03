Maersk signs an agreement with the Spanish government for the production and supply of green marine fuel

Today, on the occasion of a meeting at Moncla between the president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the administrator delegate of the Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk, Søren Skou, the development of production of green fuels for transport in Spain maritime. To this end, the shipowning group has signed a protocol of collaboration with the Ministry for Transition ecological and the demographic challenge, the Ministry of Transport, mobility and the urban agenda and that of Industry, trade and tourism.
With the agreement, which is the result of months of confrontation between the Danish government and company, Maersk identified Spain as one of the most interesting sites for the production of green fuels thanks to its accessibility and availability of renewable energy and biogenic CO2 sources, its connectivity with the main sea routes, its stable investment environment and alignment with Green transition outlined by the government.
The agreement provides for the coverage of the entire value chain, from renewable energy production to ship bunkering. Maersk has expressed its intention to create an ecosystem focused on green hydrogen together with universities, local companies and other partners and the Danish group identified Andalusia and Galicia as sites to host two plants for the production of green fuels. Especially Maersk's goal is to produce six million tons annual green methanol to meet reduction targets of emissions from its fleet by 2030, starting with 19 ships that will start working with green methanol in the period 2023-2025 and that will need about 750 thousand tons of this fuel. To achieve zero emissions by 2040 the Quantity of sustainable fuel will have to be major.
In the case of Spain, it is expected that production could reach two million tons per year, with a project proposing an investment, together with national private partners and international, of about ten billion euros, with the potential creation of 85,000 direct and indirect jobs.