The new container terminal of the port of Abidjan has become operational

With the arrival on Wednesday of the CMA CGM container ship Rossini
inaugurated the operational activity at the Côte d'Ivoire Terminal (CIT), the new container terminal of the joint venture between Bolloré Africa Logistics and APM Terminals in the port of Abidjan, The terminal, built with a investment of CFA 596 billion (888 million CFA francs) dollars), occupies 37.5 hectares and has a quay of one thousand meters linear with a draft of -16 meters able to move a Annual traffic of 1,5 million teu.