In South Africa, consultations for the establishment of a state-owned shipping company have begun

In the coming days the Department of Transport of South Africa carry out consultations with stakeholders on the draft law for the creation of the South African Shipping Company (SASCO), shipping company whose entire ownership will be state and that the government of Pretoria has long planned to set up to replace Safmarine, a national company South African group A.P. Møller-Mærsk has acquired in 1999 (
of 11 February
1999).
Announcing the dates of the consultations, the Department has highlighted that currently maritime transport to and from the South Africa is largely dependent on foreign governments and companies and This does not place the nation, which is the only one of those of the BRICS not to have its own ships, sheltered from dysfunction and supply chain disruptions, particularly in the event of disasters natural or international conflicts.
Among the objectives of SASCO there will be that, indicated in the bill, to own and operate a strategic fleet of ships purchased or constructed and registered with the Register Naval of South Africa. The scope of action of the new company does not will be limited to maritime transport only, with the exclusion of that of passengers, as it is expected to possess and manages infrastructures and logistics services. On the sea SASCO will operate transport services of both liquid and solid bulk cargoes and Container and the new company will also be active in the segment of short sea shipping and bunkering services.