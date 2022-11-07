In the first ten months of the 2022 traffic of the container in the port of Gioia Tauro is increased of +10.2%

In the first ten months of this year the port of Gioia Tauro has Enlivened a traffic of the container pairs to 2,86 million teu. The has announced the president of the Authority of Harbour System of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas, Andrea Agostinelli, in occasion of its participation in the International Forum of Mediterranean "Towards the South", organized by The European House Ambrosetti inside the Calabrian port, announcing that in the period the increase of the traffic has been of +10.2% on the January-October 2021.
Agostinelli specified that even the terminal for cars of Autormar is recording an important growth: «after having overcome a phase of crisis, dictated by the economic situation of the Automotive sector - he explained - today is experiencing a moment of marked growth, with an increase in traffic of 218.81% from January to October compared to the same period last year and which will also see the arrival of an important load of cars electric from China to Gioia Tauro in the coming weeks».
In his intervention the president of the AdSP has highlighted the initiatives underway to make Gioia Tauro, as well as a stopover of transhipment of containers, including a port of import and export of cargoes: "the port of Gioia Tauro - has specified Agostinelli - it is also retroporto, the most great of Italy that must be developed. In this regard, in the In the next few days, we will sign a memorandum of understanding with the extraordinary commissioner of the SEZ Calabria, Giosi Romano, for define and implement bureaucratic streamlining procedures. Today we are in the premises of the railway gateway, which we have Realized and tested in three years, from which hundreds of Convoys. All this is necessary so that Gioia Tauro is no longer the port of transhipment but also become a destination. In this Prospective account should also be made of the draft urbanization of the former Enel area, financed with PNRR funds for the value of ten million euros, which we will complete before 2026 to offer the necessary infrastructural conditions for new industrial investment'.