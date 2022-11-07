In the third trimester the traffic of the goods in the Tunisian ports is increased of +8.5%

In the third quarter of this year, freight traffic in the ports of Tunisia has grown of +8.5%. Based on data distributed by the Office de la Marine Marchande et des Ports (OMMP), In fact, the national port ports of call have enlivened overall 7.31 million tons of cargo compared to 6.74 million in the period July-September 2021. The only goods to the landing are piled to 4,67 million tons (+11.0%) and those to boarding to 2,63 million tons (+4.2%).
In the third quarter of 2022, with the exception of hydrocarbons, All types of goods were on the rise. In the segment of miscellaneous goods the total was 2.47 million tons (+28.5%), of which 1,06 million tons of goods in container (+8.1%), 540 thousand tons of rotabili (+23.0%) and 873 thousand tons of other cargos (+72.7%). Liquid bulk has totaled 1,86 million tons of hydrocarbons (- 6.3%) and 260 thousand tons of other cargos (+19.8%). In the sector of Solid bulk was handled 998 thousand tons of cereals (+2.1%) and 1,73 million tons of other dry bulk (+5,2%). In the passenger sector, traffic was 468 thousand people (+30.8%) and the cars in tow have been 159 thousand (+23,2%).
In the first nine months of 2022 the Tunisian port ports of call have handled a total of 21.29 million tons of goods, with a slight increase of +0.8% on the same period last year, of which 13,22 million tons to disembarkation (- 2.1%) and 8.06 million tons at boarding (+6.0%). The overall figure of the goods several has been of 7,21 million tons (+12.2%), of which 3.18 million tons of containerized cargoes (- 0.4%), 1,84 million tons of rolling stock (+21.3%) and 2.20 million tons of other goods various (+27.3%). Traffic of hydrocarbons was 5.19 million tons (- 9.3%) and that of the other liquid bulk of 703 thousand tons (+4,9%). In the dry bulk sector, 3,42 million tons of cereals (- 5.2%) and 4,76 million tons of other goods (+1.5%). Passengers were 662 thousand (+34.8%) and cars in tow 250 thousand (+30.0%).