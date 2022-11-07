In the first nine months of the 2022 traffic of the container in the port of Rijeka has grown of +59.6%

The Croatian port company Luka Rijeka has announced that in the first nine months of 2022 the port of Rijeka has enlivened a traffic of the container pairs to 413 thousand teu, with a progression of the +59.6% on the period January-September last year. The only traffic enlivened by Luka Rijeka is piled to 118 thousand teu (+337.3%), while container traffic enlivened by Adriatic Gate Container Terminal (AGCT), a subsidiary of the group Philippine International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), is State pairs to 295 thousand teu (+27.3%).
Overall, freight traffic was 4,91 million tons (+20.5%).