Evergreen's financial performance lost momentum in the traditional peak third quarter
The period ended with a net profit of approximately 3.2 billion US dollars. The company acquires a stake in the new Egyptian terminal of Abu Qir
Taipei
November 7, 2022
In the third quarter of this year, confirming the attenuation Ongoing trend of exceptional performance growth financial of the main shipping companies global containerized, the Taiwanese Evergreen Marine Corporation recorded record economic results for this period of the year that nevertheless - despite the fact that the third quarter is Traditionally the peak time of year for the carrier Taipei seafarer - are lower than the historical records set in the two previous quarters.

In the July-September quarter of 2022 the company has totaled revenues of 170.4 billion Taiwanese dollars (5.3 billion US dollars), with an increase of +18.8% on the corresponding period of last year. For the first time, after nine quarters of revenue growth higher than Operating costs, expenses in the third quarter of this year sustained to carry out the activity marked an increase higher than revenues, amounting to 57.3 billion Taiwanese dollars (+28.9%). The values of the operating profit and net profit, also record for the third quarter, have attested to 109,2 billion (+13.7%) and 103,0 billion Taiwanese dollars (+18.1%).

In the first nine months of this year, revenues amounted to 516,3 billion Taiwanese dollars, with an increase of +54.8% on the same period as 2021. The operating costs have risen of +22.8% to 163.3 billion. Operating profit was $342.0 billion (+78.0%) and Taiwan's profit of 314,7 billion dollars (+77,9%).

Evergreen is the sixth largest container company in the world by fleet hold capacity having vessels which They can carry over 1.6 million TEU.

Meanwhile, Evergreen has announced an investment of 46 million US dollars to acquire a 20% stake in the capital of Abu Qir Container Terminal Company, a group company Hutchison Ports in Hong Kong to operate the new terminal for containers currently under construction at Abu Naval Base Qir, near the Egyptian port of Alexandria ( of 7 August 2019). With 1,200 linear meters of quay with depth of the seabed of -18 meters, the new terminal will have a capacity of annual traffic pairs to two million teu. According to forecasts, The construction of the terminal will involve an investment of 730 million US dollars.
