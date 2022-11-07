New financial and operational records for the ICTSI terminal operator

In the third quarter of this year the port terminals of the group International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) have Handled a record volume of containerized trade of 3.1 million teu, with an increment of +10.6% on the period July-September 2021. The new quarterly historical record is was achieved thanks to the new historical peak of traffic registered by the Asian terminals of the Philippine group that have enlivened almost 1,6 million teu (+23.8%). Growing is the traffic enlivened by the ICTSI terminals in the Americas that has attested to 854 thousand teu (+2.2%), while the volume of terminal activity in Europe, the Middle East and Africa has recorded a bending of the -4,0% having been Moved 659 thousand teu.
New historical records were also set by the values of the Main items in the Group's quarterly income statement as of the Group from revenues that are piled to 595,0 million dollars (+20.4%), of which 576,7 million generated by port activities (+19,6%). EBITDA and operating profit were equal respectively to 365,8 million (+23.2%) and 299,6 million dollars (+28.1%) and the profit clearly has been of 187,1 million dollars (+41,6%).