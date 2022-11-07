In the third trimester the European combined transport has grown of +2.6%
The outlook for the next 12 months is not encouraging, particularly due to the price of energy
Bruxelles
November 7, 2022
In the third quarter of this year transport volumes combined in Europe have increased of +2.64% compared to the same period of 2021. This was announced by the president of the International Union for Road-Rail Combined Transport (UIRR), Ralf-Charley Schultze, specifying that the modest growth is a consequence obstacles to activity caused by work on railway infrastructure that caused the cancellation of a large number of trains, negative factor that has been partially offset by an almost complete use of the capacity of trains that have circulated.
Schultze announced that the hand of the UIRR Sentiment Index, the index defined by the association to reflect sentiment of companies in the sector, for the second consecutive quarter is dropped one notch to indicate that expectations for the next 12 months are "slightly negative". In particular - has noted the president of UIRR, the association representing the European combined transport sector - the scenario for 2023 is made uncertain by the explosive price increase of electricity for railway traction, the price of last February it rose by +300-1000% depending on the State EU while in the same period the price of diesel for trucks used on long-distance routes has grown by +70%. Moreover - it has observed Schultze - unforeseen works on the Rail infrastructure continues to be a threat and tracks needed in 2023 to intermodal freight trains are not still been guaranteed by the infrastructure managers.
