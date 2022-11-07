Federagenti welcomes the establishment of the Interministerial Committee for Maritime Policies

The president of Federagenti applauds the resolution of the last Council of Ministers on Friday to establish Committee interministerial for maritime policies, with tasks of coordination and definition of strategic guidelines in the sector, as well as to change the name of the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility returning to the former name of Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (
of 4 November
2022).
"About a year ago when from our annual assembly We had launched the idea of a "war cabinet", then in peacetime, that he had the powers to coordinate concretely the strategic issues related to the sea, and therefore to the ports and maritime traffic - recalled Alessandro Santi, President of the Italian Federation of Agents and Agents Seafarers - we had also received some criticism for the frankness and the concreteness with which we had faced, head-on, the Problem of the diaspora of competences on the sea among eight different ministries. Now the facts and the first concrete move of the new The government is proving us right." ( of 15 October 2021).
"We had asked - added Santi - that the delegation to the coordination was generally assumed within the Presidency of the Council and that it goes beyond the usual logic of proliferation thematic tables. The facts tell us that you are technically obtained what was unhoped: the President of the Council has personally assumed the delegations relating to government actions on the sea by calling on an interministerial committee to plan strategic and coordination and, we hope, the rapid solution and effective of possible conflicts of competence between the various ministries on individual issues, especially emergency ones".
"The conscious and sustainable use of the sea - has concluded the president of Federagenti - it is the only way to ensuring the survival of peoples and democracies such as We mean: today we understand it well, without the ships and ports suitable, the humanitarian grain corridors stop, as they have stopped, and Millions of people are in a situation of absolute famine. It is therefore no longer acceptable to continue to turn the tables Backs to the sea, encourage the closure of ports paralyzing them with No policies regardless, and passively watch the diversion of traffic and goods to other nations".