New historical record of daily maritime traffic in the Suez Canal
Today the transits of 94 ships
Ismailia
November 7, 2022
Today in the Suez Canal the transit of a total is taking place of 94 ships, a figure that constitutes a new historical record Egyptian waterway daily being four higher Naval units compared to the previous daily peak of transits established last October 18. The Suez Canal Authority announced that today there are 53 ships in transit heading south, while those heading north are 41. Among the various types of ships in transit today, the container ships are 22, the tankers 35, Eight car carriers and 13 general cargo ships.
