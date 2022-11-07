Port of La Spezia, start of the experimentation of the Single Customs Window and Controls

Tomorrow the port of La Spezia will be oò first port of call port in Italy to start the experimentation of the Desk Single Customs and Controls S.U.DO.CO. The start of operations of the project will be celebrated at 10.00 am with a meeting at the auditorium of the Port System Authority of the Sea Eastern Ligurian in via Fossamastra alla Spezia. Welcome to the president of the AdSP, Mario Sommariva, and greetings of the commander of the Port Authority of La Spezia, Alessandro Ducci, and of the Director General of the Customs Agency, Marcello Minenna, in remote connection, and the introduction of the director territorial Liguria dell'ADM. Andrea M. Zucchini, will follow the illustration of the SUDOCO project by Laura Castellani, with a video on the operational experimentation and live images of the first carrier directed to CUS - Centro Unico Servizi di Santo Stefano di Magra.
The first module will be launched in La Spezia, which will allow to carry out any concomitant checks at the Centre Unique services of the port of Santo Stefano di Magra.