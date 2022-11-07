In the third trimester the marine traffic in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore is increased of +9.3%

In the first nine months of this year in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, which constitute one of the most traffic in the world, a total of 60,851 ships transited, with an increase of +3.6% on the same period of 2021. Most Numerous transits have been carried out by container ships with 16,161 units (+3.6%), followed by tankers with 14,786 units (0%), bulk carriers with 11,542 vessels (0%), tankers VLCC with 6.471 units (+11.2%), from ships for general goods with 4,695 units (+7.3%) and from ships for gas liquefied natural/liquefied petroleum gas with 3,312 units (+12,4%).
In the third quarter of 2022 alone, transits were 21,004, with an increment of +9.3% regarding 19.209 ships in the period July-September last year. The largest volume of traffic is State that of the portacontainer with 5.678 ships (+13.0%) followed by 5,065 tankers (+3.9%), 3,936 bulk carriers (+2.7%), 2,228 VLCCs (+11.5%), 1,524 ships for general cargo (+15.4%) and 1,159 ships LNG/LPG (+22.6%).