ST Engineering of Singapore sells its shipbuilding business in the USA
They will be acquired by Bollinger Shipyards
Singapore
November 7, 2022
The shipbuilding company Singapore Technologies Singapore-based engineering today announced its next exit from the US market having made an agreement to sell VT Halter Marine and ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore (STEHMO) to the American Bollinger Shipyards for 15 million dollars, net of debts and cash reserves, to which you can add up to an additional 10.25 million on the basis mainly the outcome of Halter's shipbuilding contracts Marine.

The Singapore company has specified that the sale will take place in light of pre-tax losses of 256 million dollars accumulated by the two US assets in the five-year period 2017-2021. "In recent years - explained the president and managing director of ST Engineering, Vincent Chong - we faced challenges and losses managing the two businesses American shipbuilding and platform construction and repair Offshore. After a thorough analysis of the alternatives strategic, we made this difficult decision to exit from U.S. naval activity'.

ST Engineering's shipbuilding activities in the United States United, focused on the Pascagoula shipyard, the Mississippi, will then support those operated by Bollinger in the same region and focused mainly on construction of units for the US Navy as well as naval vessels for the offshore and river transport industry.
INDUSTRIA
La ST Engineering di Singapore vende le proprie attività navalmeccaniche negli USA
Singapore
Saranno acquisite dalla Bollinger Shipyards
