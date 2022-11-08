Fincantieri's third quarter was positive for revenues and new orders

Fincantieri closed the first nine months of 2022 with a volume business growth as well as the value of new orders, increases that were particularly pronounced in the third trimester. In the entire period January-September, revenues are piled to 5,34 billion euros, with a progression of +12.0% on the first nine months of 2017 (+17% excluding activities passers-by, i.e. those contracts for which the company invoices the full contract amount to the end customer but does not manage directly the construction order). In particular, revenues of the Shipbuilding division alone amounted to 4.30 billion (+1.7%), including 3.0 billion related to cruise ships (+4.0%) and 1,31 billion to the military ships (+14.5%), those of the division Offshore and special ships to 554 million (+77.0%) and the revenues of the Systems, components and services division at €1.13 billion (+47,0%). EBITDA decreased by -47.9% and fell to 172 million euros, with a contribution of 243 million (-19.8%) from Shipbuilding division, of 15 million (+150.0%) from the Offshore division and special ships and with a contribution of negative sign for -55 million from the Systems, components and services division with respect to a contribution positive for 52 million in the first nine months of 2021.
In the first nine months of this year the value of new orders acquired by the Italian navalmeccanico group was 3.29 billion euros (+41.5%), of which 2,26 billion (+65.6%) for the Shipbuilding division, 541 million (+41.6%) for the division Offshore and special vessels and 858 million (+4.4%) for the division Systems, components and services.
In the third quarter of 2022 alone, the global value of new products orders totalled 1.76 billion euros, with an increase in +209.5% on the same period last year, of which 1.57 billion (+443.6%) for the Shipbuilding division, 96 million (-55.3%) for the Offshore division and special vessels and 154 million (+4.1%) for the Systems, Components and Services division.
In the period July-September of this year revenues were pairs to 1,82 billion euros (+19.9%), of which 1,47 billion (+8.6%) relating to the Shipbuilding segment, including 1.06 billion (+6.6%) for the ships from cruise and 394 million (+12.3%) for the navimilitari, 178 million (+74.5%) for the segment Offshore and special ships and 397 million (+96.5%) for Systems, components and services.
"The third quarter - commented the administrator delegate of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero - saw the first Clear signs of restart of Cruise orders, with a demand for ships equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, and powered by new generation engines. He also saw the entry of new operators in the sector of extra luxury ships, to confirmation of the recovery of the cruise market, sooner than initially planned. Also the military and ship sector Offshore shows a very interesting trend both in the short and in the short term medium to long term. The economic trend - specified Folgiero - is still affected by the effects already priced in the first half of the year in addition to the protracted macro-economic and geopolitical uncertainty and inflationary pressures'.
Fincantieri has announced that the value of the workload overall as at 30 September, including both the backlog, i.e. the residual value of orders not yet completed, and soft backlog, i.e. the value of contract options and of the letters of intent in progress, was €34.5 billion, equal to at about 5.2 times 2021 revenues.