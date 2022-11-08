testata inforMARE
SHIPPING
The deterioration of the container rental market is reflected in Danaos' quarterly income statement
In the period July-september the revenues are increased of +32.7%
Atene
November 8, 2022
In the third quarter of this year, as well as in the previous quarter, the ship charter company container holder Danaos Corporation, has recorded a remarkable Profit reduction and sharply weakening growth of revenues. "This quarter - commented the administrator delegate of the Greek company, John Coustas - scored the abandonment by the container market of unsustainable exorbitant maximums towards more usual levels, although well above those of 2019. The liner transport market - specified - experienced a combination of the Supply chain normalization and deteriorating demand due to several factors, including, among others, inflation rampant and the decrease in gross domestic product, uncertainties determined by the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis. That has been aggravated by high stocks in warehouses and delays in container pick-up, both indirect effects of reduction of dysfunctions in the supply chain. Furthermore - has continued Coustas - the decline in demand for containerized goods has led to a significant reduction in demand for vessels from part of opportunistic market players, who were aggressively negotiating for smaller ships and cargoes extras that were used during the peak period of the last year's question. This has led to a Significant correction in the segment below 3,000 TEU, given that the Charterers are waiting for the market to fall before committing a ship. Also the length of charter periods for the most small was reduced to a minimum of six months, since renters are waiting to see how the Carbon requirements Intensity Indicators will affect fleet planning and What further slow steaming will be needed to satisfy requirements'.

This market decline outlined by Coustas led to Danaos to record a slowdown in revenue growth quarterly reports that in the July-September period amounted to to 260,6 million dollars, with an increment of +32.7% on the same period as 2021. Similar attenuation of the trend positive operating profit of 166.1 million (+48.0%). Net profit, at $66.8 million, was marked a decrease of -69.2%.

In the first nine months of this year, revenues amounted to 740,9 million dollars, with a rise of +56.1% on the corresponding period of 2021, operating profit totaled 463,0 million (+90.8%) and profit clearly 406,5 million dollars (-54,2%).

The Danaos fleet consists of 71 container ships for a total carrying capacity pairs to 437 thousand teu, to which Six more ships already ordered to the shipyards will be added Naval of the global capacity of over 46 thousand TEU.
