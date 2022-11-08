testata inforMARE
In the third trimester the traffic of the goods in the port of Ravenna is diminished of -3,8%
In September the decrease was -6.5%
Ravenna
November 8, 2022
The decrease of -6,5% of the traffic of the goods enlivened to September 2022 compared to the same month of 2021 brought the port of Ravenna to record for the entire third quarter of this year a decrease of -3,8% of cargo volumes handled having totalled 6.93 million tons compared to 7.21 million in the period July-September 2021. Declining were found to be both goods on landing with 6.09 million tons (- 2.3%) and those to boarding with 844 thousand tons (-13,4%).

The overall reduction in traffic has been determined from the contraction of -17.' % of miscellaneous goods, equal to 2.64 million of tons, generated by the decided decrease of the -29,6% of the goods conventional fell to 1.63 million tonnes, while goods in container have grown of +10.2% to 572 thousand tons with a handling of containers that has been pairs to 56 thousand teu (+15.0%) and in increase are also the rolling stock with 434 thousand tons (+28.2%).

In the solid bulk sector, 3.04 were handled million tons (+5.8%), of which 1,51 million tons of minerals, cements and limes (+0.7%), 633 thousand tons of products food, feed and oilseeds (- 2.5%), 404 thousand tons of cereals (+244.4%), 61 thousand tons of coal (+15.8%), 21 thousand tons of chemicals (+24.0%), 8 thousand tons of metallurgical products (- 92.8%) and 398 thousand tons of other bulk dry (-17.0%).

Liquid bulk also increased with 1.26 million tons (+8.4%), including 546 thousand tons of products refined petroleum (+7.5%), 233 thousand tons of products chemicals (+10.4%), 100 thousand tons of petroleum products gaseous, liquefied or compressed and natural gas (-0.3%), 52 thousand tons of crude oil (+271.4%) and 329 thousand tons of other liquid cargoes (0%).

Cruise traffic is recovering, which in the third quarter of This year it was 99 thousand passengers compared to only 74 in the same period of 2021.

In the first nine months of 2022 the port of Ravenna has enlivened a total of 20.79 million tonnes of goods, with a growth of +3.8% on the correspondent period last year, of which 18,14 million tons of cargos to disembarkation (+5.6%) and 2,66 million tons to boarding (- 7.0%).
