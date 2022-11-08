testata inforMARE
09 November 2022
Giuseppe Bono, at the helm of Fincantieri for the last twenty years, has died
He held the company in the moments of mid-term crisis and in the subsequent phase of great relaunch
Roma
November 8, 2022
Giuseppe Bono died today, at the age of 78, "Historical" helmsman of the navalmeccanico group Fincantieri which he has led since April 2002 when he was appointed CEO of the company, a position he held until a few months ago. Bono previously worked in the group. Finmeccanica, becoming CEO and Director General in October 2000.

A career, that of Bono at the top of Fincantieri, characterized by the ups and downs of the navalmeccanica market in in turn under the influence of the events that characterized the world economy, such as the financial crisis of 2008-2009 that it also had a significant impact on shipbuilding and from which Fincantieri came out first with broken bones, so much so that define a few years later a business plan that provided for over 2,500 redundancies, and then much stronger than before becoming Undisputed leader in the cruise ship segment but strong also in that of military ships, implementing a strategy of internationalization that has led the company to enter the Chinese market.

Among the numerous messages of condolence, those of the Regions Friuli Venezia Giulia and Liguria, headquarters of the management offices and shipyards of the group. "Bono - underlined the President of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti - was a a figure of great importance for the nautical industry of our country, as a guide of Fincantieri, and in particular for Liguria, which it hosts the poles of Sestri Ponente, Riva Trigoso and Muggiano. Not We can also forget his role, always as a guide of Fincantieri, in the construction of the new Genoa Bridge, after the tragedy of Morandi. Liguria Region is close to the family in this moment of pain."

"Giuseppe Bono - highlighted the councilor for Activities productive of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, Sergio Emidio Bini - He was a great captain of industry, a man, before a manager, upright and firm principles. I had the honor of meeting him and to collaborate with him, appreciating his rigor and extraordinary entrepreneurial vision. Bono - Bini recalled - took over a company in difficulty and has been able to relaunch it, leading Fincantieri with wisdom for 20 years and making it an excellence in European and world level. But his commitment also went as well: as president of Confindustria Friuli Venezia Giulia is committed to all regional companies. He has spent himself tirelessly for the growth of the whole productive fabric and economic development of Friuli Venezia Julia. During his long career - added the councilor - has held senior positions in numerous public companies, helping to build jobs and wealth not only for the our Region, but for the whole of Italy. His personal history and Its commitment must be an example for future generations, for the entrepreneurial capacity but above all for the professionalism, passion and tenacity».

Pierroberto Folgiero, new CEO of Fincantieri, recalled Giuseppe Bono as "a figure of reference for the national industry, with a courageous vision and constant attention to people».

Mario Mattioli, president of Confitarma and of the Federation of Mare, expressed his personal condolences and that of the whole cluster Italian seaman for the sudden death of Bono, "a protagonist of our world - said Mattioli recalling him - that with ability, competence and passion has led the shipbuilding industry of our country with excellent results of which the whole of Italy is proud. We will miss his brilliant intuitions and his frankness always seasoned with great humor."
››› News file
