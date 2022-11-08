Further weakening of the traffic growth trend in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado
In the period July-September, the airport of the Ligurian capital returned below pre-pandemic levels
Genova
November 8, 2022
In the third quarter of this year, Weakened the growth trend of goods traffic handled from the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure. In the period the two ports managed by the Authority of Harbour System of the Ligurian Sea Western have enlivened a total of 16.9 million tons of cargos, with a progression of +2.5% on the third quarter of 2021. If the port of Savona, with a total of almost 4,0 million tons (+5.1%), has enlivened a volume of goods that is also higher than that of the third quarter of the pre-pandemic year of 2019, the port of Genoa, with 12.9 million tons, has handled a volume of loads greater than of +1.5% to that of the third trimester of 2021 but less than that of the period before the health crisis.
In particular, if in the July-September quarter of this year the traffic in the port of Genoa has marked a rise of +1.5% on the same period of 2021 and an increase of +15.5% on the corresponding period of 2020, has recorded a decrease of -4,8% on traffic Eventful in the third quarter of 2019. In the field of miscellaneous goods the total volume was 8.5 million tons (respectively +0.7%, +5.6% and -3.2%), of which 5.8 million tons of containerized goods (+0.3%, +5.2% and -4.9%) totalled with a container handling of 631 thousand teu (- 2.5%, +9.3% and -3.5%) and 2,7 million tons of conventional goods (+1.7%, +6.3% and +0.4%). In the segment of Liquid bulk was handled 4.5 million tons of mineral oils (+12.3%, +52.6% and -6.8%) and 246 thousand tons of other liquid cargo (+22.4%, +40.7% and +13.1%), including 110 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine (+27.5%, +89.4% and +48.6%) and 136 thousand tons of chemical products (+18.7%, +16.5% and -5.2%). The Solid bulk traffic in the commercial sector is piled to 178 thousand tons (- 26.5%, +31.5% and +11.4%) and in that industrial to 292 thousand tons (- 42.1%, +6.9% and -31.0%). The supplies of bunkers and ship's stores amounted to 206 thousand tons (- 10.4%, - 19.3% and -13.1%).
If in the third quarter of 2022 the almost 4.0 million tons of goods handled in the port of Savona-Vado Ligure are up +6.1% on the corresponding period of 2021, The increases compared to the same periods of 2020 and 2019 are higher as they were +35.3% and +15.1%. Consistent the increase in the volumes of miscellaneous goods to 1.9 million tons (+17.5%, +45.3% and +40.1%), with a traffic of the container which has been pairs to 63 thousand teu (+14.1%, +120.1% and +427.0%). The Liquid bulk amounted to more than 1.6 million tons (+2.3%, +26.2% and -0.4%) and solid ones to 366 thousand tons (-24.4%, +19.4% and -15.0%).
The recovery of passenger traffic with the easing of the Covid-19 health crisis materialized in the third quarter of this year in the port of Genoa with a traffic of over 1,3 million ferry passengers (+19.3%, +58.9% and 0%) and 461 thousand crocieristi (+160.7%,. +3.609,3% and +10.2%) and in the port of Savona with 365 thousand passengers of ferries (+100.0%, +190.8% and +72.2%) and 155 thousand crocieristi, with an increment of +97.7% on the third trimester of 2021 and a decrease of -20.8% on the third quarter of 2019, while in the third quarter of 2020 this Business was at a standstill due to the pandemic.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher