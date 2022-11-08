General Claudio Graziano has assumed the position of vice president of the Federation of the Sea

General Claudio Graziano, president of Fincantieri and Assonave, took over from Ambassador Vincenzo Petrone in role of vice president of the Federation of the Sea and deputy President of the European Network of Maritime Clusters (ENMC). 'It's with extreme enthusiasm - said Graziano, after having thanked Petrone for the work done in these years - which I I join the group of the Federation of the Sea, with the conviction that The synergy between the realities of which we are spokesmen is a further boost for the development of the entire Country System. The National maritime cluster of the Federation of the Sea allows, in fact, to confront ourselves on technological and competitive challenges, such as the energy and digital transition, to adopt a shared position and to speak, thus, with one voice of before the competent national and international bodies'.