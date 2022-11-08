NCLH returns to a positive quarterly EBITDA

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), which operates under the following brands Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, as well as other leading world cruise groups is recovering from the blow inflicted on the sector by the pandemic of Covid-19. In the third quarter of this year, for the first time after ten quarters, NCLH returned to a margin EBITDA of a positive sign and to total a turnover which, although still inferior, was not too much far from those of the previous corresponding quarters before of the health crisis.
In the period July-September of this year, in fact, revenues of the group amounted to 1.61 billion dollars, a figure that represents an increase of +955.3% on the same trimester of 2021 and is 298 million lower than achieved in the third quarter of 2019. EBITDA was 32.8 million dollars compared to a negative EBITDA for -€ 511.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. Operating result and net economic result were both negative and pairs respectively to -185,2 million and -295,4 million dollars against results also negative for -689.1 million and -845.9 million dollars in the period July-September last year.
In the third quarter of 2022 on the ships of the group's fleets they embarked altogether 527 thousand passengers (+809.4%).
In the first nine months of this year, passengers boarded were 1.11 million compared to only 58 thousand in the corresponding period of 2021. In the period, revenues amounted to 3.32 billion dollars (+1,970.8%). EBITDA, operating result and result of the year were all negative and equal to -623.0 million, -1.27 billion and -179 billion dollars against results negative for -1.29 billion, -1.86 billion and -2.93 billion dollars in the first nine months of last year.