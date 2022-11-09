testata inforMARE
09 November 2022
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
15:12 GMT+1
SHIPPING
HMM's financial results are still up sharply, but the positive trend is attenuating
In the period July-September the cargos transported by the fleet are decreased of -9%
Seul
November 9, 2022
Also in the period July-September of this year, so As in the previous six quarterly periods, the volume Business of the South Korean container shipping company HMM reached a record value of 5,106.2 billion won ($3.7 billion), an increase of +27.1% on the third quarter of 2021. In addition, for the first time After 15 quarters, operating cost growth was higher than revenues, expenses amounting to 2,357.8 billion won (+45.4%).

As well as revenues, in the third quarter of 2022 the values operating profit and net profit increased substantial, although lower than the increases of previous quarters, having stood respectively at 2,601.0 billion (+14.5%) and 2,605.3 billion won (+13.3%).

As in the previous four quarters, also in the period July-September this year the volumes of containerized cargoes transported by the HMM fleet have marked a decline having been pairs to about 916 thousand teu (- 9%).

In the first nine months of 2022 the company's container ships South Korean have transported altogether 2,73 million teu, with a decrease of -7.0% on the same period last year. 35.3% of total container volumes were transported services with the Americas (38.9% in the first nine months of 2021), the 21.6% from services with Europe (22.5%), 9.8% from national services Koreans and 33.3% from services with other regions.

In the first nine months of this year, revenues totalled 15,058.9 billion won (+61.0%). 44.2% of turnover is status generated by activities with the Americas (43.2% in first nine months of 2021), 29.6% from those with Europe (32.1%), 9% from Korean activities and 17.2% from activities with other markets. Operating costs €6,045.6 billion (+37.6%), operating profit 8,686.7 billion (+85.7%) and net profit 8,670.1 billion won (+225.4%).
››› News file
