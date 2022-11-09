DHL reports a new quarterly revenue record

In the third quarter of this year the express courier and group DHL logistics of the German group Deutsche Post DHL has registered Record revenues of €24.04 billion, an increase of +20.0% on the same period of 2021. In the segment of Express deliveries turnover was 7.20 billion (+21,8%). The turnover generated by air shipments has totaled 2,60 billion euros (+22.6%) and that produced by the Sea shipments 3.19 billion (+67.2%). In addition, revenues generated by other logistics activities amounted to 4.18 billion (+14.5%), those deriving from the activities of e-commerce at 1.49 billion (+8.2%) and revenues produced by postal and delivery activities in Germany at 3.95 billion euro (-0.2%).
DHL closed the third quarter of 2022 with a margin EBITDA of 3.09 billion euros (+12.5%), a profit operating of 2,04 billion (+15.2%) and a profit clearly of 1,34 billion euros (+14.4%).
In the period international express deliveries daily operated by the group amounted to 1.10 million units, with a decrease - the fourth consecutive quarter - of -2.6% on the third quarter of 2021. Decreasing - ongoing negative trend In the last five quarters - also domestic express deliveries daily results pairs to 513 thousand units (-10.8%%). In Air shipments also decreased, reaching 467 thousand tons (- 10.9%), while the marine shipments have reached a new quarterly record with a total of 883 thousand Container Teu (+11.9%).