10 November 2022
DHL reports a new quarterly revenue record
Volumes of express deliveries and air shipments decreased. Record of sea shipments
Bonn
November 9, 2022
In the third quarter of this year the express courier and group DHL logistics of the German group Deutsche Post DHL has registered Record revenues of €24.04 billion, an increase of +20.0% on the same period of 2021. In the segment of Express deliveries turnover was 7.20 billion (+21,8%). The turnover generated by air shipments has totaled 2,60 billion euros (+22.6%) and that produced by the Sea shipments 3.19 billion (+67.2%). In addition, revenues generated by other logistics activities amounted to 4.18 billion (+14.5%), those deriving from the activities of e-commerce at 1.49 billion (+8.2%) and revenues produced by postal and delivery activities in Germany at 3.95 billion euro (-0.2%).

DHL closed the third quarter of 2022 with a margin EBITDA of 3.09 billion euros (+12.5%), a profit operating of 2,04 billion (+15.2%) and a profit clearly of 1,34 billion euros (+14.4%).

In the period international express deliveries daily operated by the group amounted to 1.10 million units, with a decrease - the fourth consecutive quarter - of -2.6% on the third quarter of 2021. Decreasing - ongoing negative trend In the last five quarters - also domestic express deliveries daily results pairs to 513 thousand units (-10.8%%). In Air shipments also decreased, reaching 467 thousand tons (- 10.9%), while the marine shipments have reached a new quarterly record with a total of 883 thousand Container Teu (+11.9%).
