MSC Cruises records a record monthly booking

MSC Cruises has announced that it has registered in October 2022 a Record number of monthly bookings reaching almost 400 thousand. "October - explained the CEO of cruise company, Gianni Onorato - was the month with more bookings in the history of our brand." "We are witnessing - he added - a growth of the Demand with a medium-long term horizon, to the point that Guests and partner travel agents are starting to close bookings already now to avoid the risk of not be able to find the perfect holiday option for themselves or for their customers in a few months."
Announcing that its ships will welcome a number of passengers above the historical average for both winter 2022/23 that for summer 2023, MSC Cruises has specified that it has recorded excellent numbers in terms of bookings on all itineraries, including those of the new flagship MSC World Europa and MSC Seascape and MSC Euribia, which will join service in the middle of next year.