Global Ship Lease closed the July-September period with record revenues
New peaks also in operating profit and operating profit
Londra
November 9, 2022
Global Ship Lease (GSL), a company that has a fleet of 65 container ship mail leased from leading companies of navigation, ended the third quarter of this year with revenues record $172.5 million, representing a increment of +24.5% on the third trimester of 2021 and is a record that GSL has raised continuously quarter after quarter quarter from the first quarter of last year.
New record values were also recorded by profit operating and net profit, which amounted to 101,7 million (+27.7%) and 92,0 million dollars (+40.9%).
Global Ship Lease fleet consists of 65 container holder for a total hold capacity of 342 thousand teu. These are small and medium-capacity vessels Between 1,118 TEU and 11,040 TEU built between 2000 and 2015.
