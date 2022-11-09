The Port Authority of Barcelona has been awarded the ESPO Award 2022
The project presented by the Spanish body focuses on the deeper integration of the old port and the city
Bruxelles
November 9, 2022
The Port Authority of Barcelona has been awarded the ESPO Award 2022, the award established by the association of ports European in recognition of projects aimed at social inclusion of ports. The Spanish institution won for its project "The your port opens again" which is centered on the most deep integration of Barcelona's old port and city through the completion of the reorganization of the flows of the passenger traffic. The project includes the transfer of a ferry terminal and two cruise terminals from the old area port to a pier located in the dedicated commercial port exclusively to passengers, as well as the transfer of a Multipurpose terminal within the commercial port.
The president of the ESPO jury, Dimitrios Theologitis, explained that the winning project is "one of the major European port investment projects in progress, and It is admirable in that it faithfully follows a plan initiated since since the 1992 Olympic Games. It brings together numerous public actors and private, invests in green technologies to minimize externality, responds to the wishes of the city hosting by returning precious space on the waterfront and solving the main congestion problems'.
The ESPO award was presented by Magda Kopczynska, Director for Innovative and Sustainable Mobility of the Mobility and Transport Department of the European Commission, during the traditional ceremony and dinner held last night at the Bozar of Brussels with more than 170 guests.
