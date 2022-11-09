Spain's Boluda is reportedly about to acquire Dutch towing company Smit Lamnalco
Transaction worth 800 million euros
Valencia
November 9, 2022
The Spanish maritime group Boluda Corporación Marítima further strengthen its towing division port, coastal and offshore with the acquisition of the Dutch Smit Lamnalco, which is currently a 50:50 joint venture between the Dutch Royal Boskalis Westminster and the Saudi-Kuwaiti Rezayat Group. The next change of ownership is was announced today by the Spanish newspaper "Expansión", specifying that the transaction will have a value of 800 million of euros and will allow the Spanish group to become The world's leading operator in the trailer sector maritime-port with a fleet of 750 tugs. The Ongoing negotiations to conclude the agreement should be concluded within three months.
Smit Lamnalco has 2,500 employees and a fleet of 160 units Naval.
In recent years Boluda has significantly strengthened its Boluda Towage division both acquiring new naval vessels and buying the Dutch Iskes Towage & Salvage and Kotug Smit Towage ( of the 1st August 2019 and 22 January 2021).
