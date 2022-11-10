The general cargo Tzarevna of Cosulich sailed from the port of Mariupol

The general cargo Tzarevna
of the Italian Fratelli Cosulich blocked in the port of Mariupol since the beginning of the provoked conflict last February 24 since the invasion of the territory of Ukraine from part of Russia's troops were able to sail from the port Ukrainian. The news was given by the Trieste company making it known that last week 12 thousand were disembarked from the ship tons of slabs. The ship was then able to leave direct in Varna, Bulgaria, where repairs will be carried out damage suffered by the unit during the bombing that have hit the Ukrainian port.
The Tzarevna is one of six general freighters of property of Fratelli Cosulich through the subsidiary Vulcania. The ship, of 21,470 deadweight tons, is was acquired in May last year by the Italian company.