Strong growth in traffic of Montenegrin ports with Turkey and China

In the third quarter of this year the ports of Montenegro have Handled a record traffic of goods equal to 861 thousand tons, with an increment of +83.1% on the same period of the 2021, of which 431 thousand tons to boarding (+89.7%) and 430 thousand tons on landing (+76.8%). Significant growth in volumes moved to and from Turkey which totaled 141 thousand tons (+383.9%), of which 59 thousand tons to boarding (+400.2%) and 81 thousand tons on landing (+372.6%). Also consistent the increase in traffic with China which amounted to 139 thousand tons (+512.9%), volume of goods entirely at boarding. The increase in traffic with Greece is also significant, which is State pairs to 119 thousand tons (+16.9%), of which 44 thousand to boarding, exports that were absent in the third quarter of 2021, and 75 thousand tons to disembarkation (- 25.0%).
On the other hand, traffic with Italy is decreasing, a trend that is in Decline in the last six quarters: in the period July-September of This year, in fact, in Montenegrin ports were embarked 24 thousand tons of goods directed in Italy (- 12.7%) and are 17 thousand tons were disembarked from Italian ports (- 65.3%), for a total of over 41 thousand tons (- 46.2%).
In the first nine months of this year the port ports of call of the Montenegro handled a total of 2.16 million tons of cargos, with an increase of +74.2% on the same period of 2021, of which 1.31 million tons of goods to boarding (+124.4%) and 844 thousand tons to disembarkation (+29.2%). The traffic with Italy has been of 151 thousand tons (- 38.5%), of which 62 thousand tons to boarding (- 31.6%) and 89 thousand to disembarkation (-42,6%).