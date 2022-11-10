Port of La Spezia, in the third quarter miscellaneous goods in decline and strong increase in bulk

In the third quarter of this year, freight traffic in the port of La Spezia has recorded a slight bending of the -0,5% caused by the more pronounced reduction of -8.0% in volumes of miscellaneous goods. Overall, the Ligurian port of call has handled 3.27 million tons of cargo compared to 3.29 million in the period July-September 2021. The decrease of the traffic was caused by the reduction of -14,0% of the goods at boarding that totaled 1.63 million tons of miscellaneous goods. Goods on landing, on the other hand, recorded a increment of +17.9% going up to 1,64 million tons.
In the third quarter of 2022 the only miscellaneous goods amounted to 2,73 million tonnes, of which 2,70 million tonnes of containerized cargoes (-8.0%) realized with a handling of containers pairs to 302 thousand teu (- 14.6%) and 32 thousand tons of goods conventional (-8.8%). Liquid bulk amounted to 518 thousand tons (+71.3%), including 369 thousand tons of products gaseous, liquefied or compressed petroleum and natural gas (+78.5%) and 148 thousand tons of refined petroleum products (+126.1%). In Solid bulk also increased with 21 thousand tons (+47,1%).
In the third quarter of this year, the strong growth of cargo traffic enlivened from the nearby port of Marina di Carrara, in place since the second quarter of 2021. The airport, in fact, it has totaled 1,37 million tons (+69.4%), of which 990 thousand tons of goods various (+27.8%), including 485 thousand tons of rolling stock (+70.7%), 329 thousand tons of goods in container (- 2.4%) and 166 thousand tons of other goods various (+14.1%), and 389 thousand tons of liquid bulk (+840.3%), of which 336 thousand tons of minerals and building materials (+1,188.2%) and 52 thousand tons of metallurgical products (+242.8%).
In the first nine months of 2022 the port of La Spezia has Handled 10.00 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -1.2% on the corresponding period last year, while the port of Marina di Carrara has enlivened 4,14 million tons (+71,5%).