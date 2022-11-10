From the Sirius service of CMA CGM the ports of call at the port of Itajai will be removed

From the end of this month the containerized maritime service Sirius of the French CMA CGM, which connects the Mediterranean western with the east coast of South America and that in Italy touches the ports of Genoa and Livorno through the Moroccan hub of Tanger Med, will no longer carry out calls at the Brazilian port of Itajai.
The new rotation of the service, which has a frequency weekly and is carried out with six container ships, will include calls at the ports of Algeciras, Tanger Med, Salvador, Santos, Paranagua, Rio Grande, Itapoa, Santos, Itaguai, Tanger Med, Algeciras.