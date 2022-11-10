Fincantieri has delivered the new cruise ship Viking Neptune to Viking

Today in its shipyard in Ancona Fincantieri has delivered to the Viking company the new Viking cruise ship Neptune
which, with a gross tonnage of about 47,800 tons, It can accommodate 930 passengers in 465 cabins. Among the innovative solutions introduced to reduce the environmental impact of the ship, Viking Neptune
has an experimental module of hydrogen fuel with a rated output of 100 kW. To this About the Italian navalmeccanica company has specified that this year Viking and Fincantieri have strengthened their collaboration that goes beyond research and development and aims to develop hydrogen applications on a large scale, contributing significantly to the reduction of emissions of greenhouse gases. As a first step the two companies designed an "enlarged" ship configuration (to be applied to units to be delivered after 2024), defining spaces and Provisions to accommodate larger hydrogen tanks dimensions, fuel cell systems and related systems Auxiliary. The second step will be the development of a hydrogen generation with a total capacity of about 6-7 MW, The largest size ever tested on board a ship cruise, able to guarantee port operations without fumes and a Low-emission navigation. These systems, once completed, will be installed on ships under construction and, as far as possible, even on those already delivered.