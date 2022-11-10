testata inforMARE
11 November 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
03:25 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPYARDS
Signed the agreement for the transfer of ownership of the Greek shipyard Elefsis Shipyards to ONEX
The Minister of Defense of Athens envisages the probable support from "a large foreign shipbuilding company". Fincantieri in pole position
Atene
November 10, 2022
Today in Athens, at the Ministry of Development and investments, Minister Adonis Georgiadis signed together with Panos T. Xenokostas, president of ONEX Elefsis Shipyards and Industries and ONEX Elefsis Naval & Maritime as well as US parent company ONEX Technologies Group, to Ioannis Stefanou representing Elefsis Shipyards and other parties involved, including to which the creditors of the Eleusis shipyard and the trade unions, the agreement for the restructuring and transfer of the activity of the heavily indebted shipbuilding company Elefsis Shipyards to ONEX, agreement to be submitted to the Assessment of the bankruptcy court.

Elefsis Shipyards is owned by Neorion, Greek company from which last year ONEX had taken over the Greek shipyard Neorion Shipyards on the island of Syros which is was renamed ONEX Syros Shipyards.

The agreement signed today, which will allow the restart of the activity of the shipyard, has the objective of both saving the jobs of the 600 people employed on the construction site, to which will be paid, among other things, arrears of 13.4 million euros, and to create an additional 1,400 jobs in three years, to make an investment of 100 million dollars in the construction site, to ensure the Greek State revenue of 1.1 billion euro in the next 25 years coming from direct and indirect taxes and insurance contributions, and to strengthen the Greek economy thanks over 1.6 billion euros allocated in the period to suppliers and other national operators.

The agreement also provides that the shipyard will be used for the construction of Greek military vessels and for the maintenance of naval units that are already part of the fleet of the Athens Navy.

"The reopening of the Eleusis construction sites and the recovery of the national shipbuilding industry - underlined the minister Development and Investment, Adonis Georgiadis - represent a big national bet that has begun with ONEX for the Syros shipyards, where in November 2019 it was officially resumed the activity and where I met for the first time the workers of Eleusis who had come for the inauguration of the Syros shipyard and we were asked for a similar project for the Eleusis shipyards'. "It's a too bad - concluded the minister - that Greece is a great empowers in global maritime transport and cannot play a role in the shipbuilding industry. For these reasons today, for us, it is A historic day».

In his speech on the occasion of today's signing, the Minister of the National Defense, Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, pointed out that "There is no doubt that this agreement is the only one that can To bring a solution to the problem of construction sites which, I would remind you, It has been going on for several decades without a solution." The Minister has highlighted that the prospect of relaunching national shipyards "It therefore also has a great positive impact on the industry. National Defense Team, since we are in the final phase of the Decision on military shipbuilding programmes of essential national importance. We have said that a condition necessary, that we - the government - make it a condition essential, is that some of these are built in the Greek shipyards, which will also take care of maintenance of the ships of the fleet which need it'.

Panagiotopoulos also noted that investors in the Greek shipbuilding industry will multiply when it comes reached an agreement for the construction of ships for the Navy Greek military. In this regard, referring to the investment of ONEX in the shipyard of Eleusis, the minister specified that in view of the construction of ships for the Greek Navy Support 'in all likelihood' will be from "a large foreign shipbuilding company". Several Observers have identified this company in the Italian Fincantieri, which has already expressed its interest in contribute to the activity of the Eleusis shipyard. Just last October 12, among other things, a series of memorandum of understanding that Fincantieri has signed with a selection of potential new suppliers within the framework of the programme of the Hellenic Minister of Defence for the construction of four corvettes and the provision of Integrated Logistic services Support and In Service Support ( of 12 October 2022).
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
CANTIERI NAVALI
Firmato l'accordo per il passaggio della proprietà del cantiere navale greco Elefsis Shipyards alla ONEX
Atene
Il ministro della Difesa di Atene prospetta il probabile sostegno da parte di «una grande azienda cantieristica estera». Fincantieri in pole position
PORTI
Porto di La Spezia, nel terzo trimestre merci varie in calo e forte aumento delle rinfuse
La Spezia
Lo scalo portuale di Marina di Carrara ha registrato una crescita del +69,4% dei volumi
CROCIERE
Fincantieri ha consegnato la nuova nave da crociera Viking Neptune alla Viking
Trieste
Con una stazza lorda di circa 47.800 tonnellate, può ospitare 930 passeggeri
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Dal servizio Sirius di CMA CGM saranno rimossi gli scali al porto di Itajai
Marsiglia
In Italia tocca i porti di Genova e Livorno
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Salpata dal porto di Mariupol la general cargo Tzarevna della Cosulich
Genova
La nave era bloccata nello scalo ucraino dal 24 febbraio
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
La spagnola Boluda starebbe per acquisire la società di rimorchio olandese Smit Lamnalco
Valencia
Transazione del valore di 800 milioni di euro
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Global Ship Lease ha chiuso il periodo luglio-settembre con ricavi record
Londra
Nuovi picchi massimi anche dell'utile operativo e del risultato d'esercizio
LOGISTICA
DHL registra un nuovo record di ricavi trimestrali
Bonn
In diminuzione i volumi delle consegne espresso e delle spedizioni aeree. Record delle spedizioni marittime
CROCIERE
MSC Crociere registra un record mensile di prenotazioni
Ginevra
Ad ottobre ne sono state effettuate quasi 400mila
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Ancora in deciso aumento i risultati finanziari di HMM, ma il trend positivo si attenua
Seul
Nel periodo luglio-settembre i carichi trasportati dalla flotta sono diminuiti del -9%
PORTI
Forte crescita del traffico dei porti montenegrini con la Turchia e la Cina
Podgorica
Nel terzo trimestre del 2022 il totale movimentato è stato di 861mila tonnellate (+83,1%)
PORTI
L'Autorità Portuale di Barcellona si è aggiudicata l'ESPO Award 2022
Bruxelles
Il progetto presentato dall'ente spagnolo è incentrato sulla più profonda integrazione del porto vecchio e della città
INDUSTRIA
Fiom Cgil denuncia che nel piano industriale di Wärtsilä Italia non si fa cenno alle sedi di Genova, Napoli e Taranto
Genova
Atteggiamento fortemente preoccupante - sottolinea il sindacato - e irrispettoso nei confronti dei lavoratori
PORTI
Zeno D'Agostino è stato eletto presidente dell'European Sea Ports Organisation
Bruxelles
È il secondo italiano alla guida dell'associazione dei porti europei
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Nel terzo trimestre il trasporto combinato europeo è cresciuto del +2,6%
Bruxelles
Le prospettive per i prossimi 12 mesi non sono confortanti, in particolare a causa del prezzo dell'energia
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Interporto di Nola, convegno su ZES e logistica
Nola
Si terrà il 3 novembre
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Maersk decides to liquidate Russian container shipping subsidiary
(Interfax)
Russian reduction on shipping 'manageable'
(Cyprus Mail)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile