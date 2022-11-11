To October the traffic of the container in the port of Long Beach is diminished of -16,6%

After the slight decline in volumes handled in recent months of August and September, in October 2022 the decline in traffic of container in the port of Long Beach has definitely accentuated having been enlivened 658 thousand teu, with a bending of the -16,6% on October last year. The substantial decrease is has been generated by the reduction in landings of full containers, which have been pairs to 294 thousand teu (- 23.7%), from the contraction - after ten months of growth - of the flow of empty containers, which is piled to 245 thousand teu (- 13.4%), and from the more modest decrease in the number of full containers being loaded to 120 thousand teu (- 2.0%).
The Long Beach Port Authority attributed the decrease traffic to the reduction of consumer demand and transfer of import goods flows to ports of UEA Gulf and East Coast.
In the first ten months of this year the port of call Californian has enlivened altogether 8,00 million teu, with an increase of +1.5% on the corresponding period of 2021, of which 3,86 million teu full at landing (- 0.1%), 1,17 million teu full boarding (- 3.3%) and 2,97 million teu empty (+5.7%).