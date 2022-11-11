The growth in financial performance of Yang Ming and WHL seems to have come to an end

If in the third quarter of this year the growth trend of Financial results of the container shipping company Taiwanese Evergreen has greatly weakened, even more marked was the weakening of the performance of the compatriots Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines (WHL) operating in the Same business segment.
Yang Ming closed the July-September period of 2022 with revenues of 99.8 billion Taiwanese dollars (3.1 billion US dollars), recording a percentage increase in volume business that from the previous three and two digits has fallen to one single digits being the increase of +4.6% regarding the third trimester of 2021. The attenuation of the growth of the Operating profit amounted to 64.8 billion dollars (+3.6%). The value of net profit decreased having stood at 49.9 billion (-2.0%).
If the increase in turnover has been greatly reduced for Yang Ming, for WHL growth has turned into a decline: the Company, in fact, has archived the third quarter of this year with revenues of 63.8 billion Taiwan dollars, with a decrease of -9.8%, reduction - it should be noted - that is the first after eight quarters of growth and that does not accompanies a corresponding decrease in operating costs which instead, as in the previous three quarters, they were up of over +40% (+43.0%). Operating profit and net profit have accused decreases of -42.2% and -37.1% respectively falling to 25.1 billion and 22.4 billion Taiwan dollars.
In the first nine months of 2022 Yang Ming has totaled revenues pairs to 316,0 billion, with a progression of +36.8% on the same last year's period. Operating profit was equal to 208.0 billion (+55.3%) and net profit at 166.2 billion.
WHL's revenue in the first nine months of this year have been pairs to 219,4 billion (+39.4%). Operating profit is result of 113.3 billion (+35.1%) and net profit of 93.2 billion Taiwanese dollars (+34.4%).