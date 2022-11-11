In the third quarter, cruise traffic in GPH's port terminals returned to pre-pandemic levels

Global Ports Holding (GHP), the subsidiary of Turkish group Global Investment Holdings (GIH), has announced that it has ended the third quarter of this year with revenues of 72.6 million dollars, with an increment of +66% on the same period of 2021 which is a consequence of the recovery of the sector cruise, a sector of which GPH is part managing the most Extensive worldwide network of port terminals for cruise ships.
The company announced that in the period April-September This year, cruise passengers in their terminals are State of 4,35 million passengers, with an increment of +673% compared to 563 thousand in the corresponding period of 2021. GPH has specified that this year's figure represents a decrease only -14% compared to the period April-September of 2019, before that the COVID-19 pandemic had a major negative impact on cruise market. In addition, the company has specified that the data in the period July-September of this year (2.59 million passengers) is in line with that of the same period of 2019.